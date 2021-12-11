McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $264.97. 2,529,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,005. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

