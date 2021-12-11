Mchain (MAR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Mchain has a market cap of $33,849.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009418 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005329 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 76,840,050 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.