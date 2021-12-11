McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $225.26

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.26 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 224.01 ($2.97). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 89,794 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.26. The company has a market cap of £205.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £21,647.60 ($28,706.54).

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.