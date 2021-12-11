McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Shares of MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.