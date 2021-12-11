Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

