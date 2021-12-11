Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

