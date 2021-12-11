MEET.ONE Trading Down 91.9% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $972,200.87 and $6,482.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 91.9% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.