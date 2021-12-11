Megacoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $195,260.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00317127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,770,078 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

