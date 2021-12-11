MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe upped their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

