Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0290

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $867,547.86 and $1,226.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00280819 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003549 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

