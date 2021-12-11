Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 228,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

