Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 12% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $193,639.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,424,711 coins and its circulating supply is 79,424,613 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

