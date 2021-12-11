Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up C$0.86 on Friday, hitting C$50.57. 122,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,454. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

