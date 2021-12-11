Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.64

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.64 and traded as high as C$63.41. Metro shares last traded at C$63.03, with a volume of 264,724 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRU. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. NBF raised their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

