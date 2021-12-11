MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.56

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.58. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 44,439 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

