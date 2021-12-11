MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.56

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.58. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 44,439 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.