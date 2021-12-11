MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $482,656.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00084181 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,119,611 coins and its circulating supply is 160,817,683 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

