Micromines (MICRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 86.7% lower against the dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $69,108.17 and $3.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.