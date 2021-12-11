Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

