Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,830,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $495,899,000 after buying an additional 275,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.