Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average is $295.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

