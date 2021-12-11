MiL.k Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.67 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $114.45 million and $42.67 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.97 or 0.08213449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,592.67 or 1.00079311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

