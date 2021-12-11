MileVerse (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. MileVerse has a market cap of $49.27 million and $17.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

