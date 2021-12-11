Millennium Management LLC Acquires 126,853 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 849.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STSA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 351,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,085 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

