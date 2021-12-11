Millennium Management LLC Acquires 6,849 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

