Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ WB opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.