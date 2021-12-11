Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
