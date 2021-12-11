Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

XPER opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

