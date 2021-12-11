Millennium Management LLC Buys 96,287 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 420.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Asure Software worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASUR opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

