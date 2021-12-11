Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,135 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SXI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.