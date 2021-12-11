Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of PDF Solutions worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.