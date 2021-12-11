Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CASS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

