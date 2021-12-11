Millennium Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vera Bradley worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $282.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

