Millennium Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of Gaia worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

