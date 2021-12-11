Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Capstar Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

