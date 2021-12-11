Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

