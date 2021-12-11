Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Codorus Valley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 4,672 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,922 shares of company stock worth $126,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

