Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASPU opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

