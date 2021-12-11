Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Generation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,068,000 after acquiring an additional 878,571 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

