Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.