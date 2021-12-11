Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,870 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

