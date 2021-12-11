Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,107,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Rockwell Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

