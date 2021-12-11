Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,470 Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $214,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of -0.03. Citizens Holding has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

