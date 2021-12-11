Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 196.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 188,087 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 277,972.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TransAlta by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,912 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TAC shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

