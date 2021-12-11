Millennium Management LLC Sells 155,049 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of CC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

