Millennium Management LLC Sells 76,457 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 186,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

