Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,669 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.