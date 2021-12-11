Millennium Management LLC Sells 89,209 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

