Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Professional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 3.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $255.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.06. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

