Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677,118 shares of company stock valued at $75,453,062. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

VG stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -295.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.59. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.