Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Caesarstone worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 281,275 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.12 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $382.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

