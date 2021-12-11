Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

